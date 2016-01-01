Welcome to Otters on the River

Otters on the River where the most succulent, mouth water seafood is served! Proudly Serving the Sanford, Florida area, we specialize in all things seafood and more!

We’re a family owned business that enjoy seeing the smile on our guests faces. Join us early afternoon or late evening for our most fresh Blue Crab, Muscles, Shrimp, Corn, Sausages, Pastas and so much more.

Have a taste for the most awesome seafood? Pick up a friend or two and join us at Otters on the River and share in some of our drink specials and tasty meals. No matter what you’re in the mood for, check out our menu for our extensive list of the best meals to have by the water. Check out our Facebook page for updates on our ever-changing specialty drink and featured dishes.

We’re also a hub for live entertainment. We feature local bands and comedians you are sure to love, so be sure to follow us to see who’ll be stopping by.

Otters on the River is a PET FRIENDLY place!